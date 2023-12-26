Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 782,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,929,940. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.97.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

