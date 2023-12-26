Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 929,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,247,925. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

