iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV

Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $28,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after purchasing an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,059 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after buying an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average of $97.92. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $109.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

