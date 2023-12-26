Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Bought by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $80,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Tuesday. 161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,239. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

