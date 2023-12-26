4Thought Financial Group Inc. Buys 19,891 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 232.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,891 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after acquiring an additional 968,530 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,126 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after acquiring an additional 320,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. 7,543,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,577,469. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

