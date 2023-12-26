Frax (FRAX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19.28 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Frax token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $648.22 million and $19.28 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frax Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,462,235 tokens. Frax’s official website is frax.finance. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

