PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.11

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $23.37 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 207,156,772 tokens. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

