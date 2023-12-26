NovaPoint Capital LLC Purchases 2,505 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.1% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 155.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.3% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Garmin by 3.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.78. The stock had a trading volume of 132,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,808. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $90.12 and a fifty-two week high of $128.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

