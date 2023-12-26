NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,320 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,558,634 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $845,418,000 after acquiring an additional 197,259 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,355,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $600,541,000 after acquiring an additional 662,825 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ROST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,841. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.91.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ross Stores

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

