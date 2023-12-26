NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,016 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

STT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.62. 325,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.30. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

