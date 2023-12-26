Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Position Raised by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.52. 122,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,866. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $68.55 and a one year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

