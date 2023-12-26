Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,582 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 175,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 133,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. 34,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,324. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.32 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.98.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

