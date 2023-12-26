Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises 1.1% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.28. 106,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,996. The firm has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.58. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

