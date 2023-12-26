Liberty Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,512,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,382,737. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The stock has a market cap of $117.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

