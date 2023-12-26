SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Partners LLC

Heritage Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.7% of Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,021,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $538,562,000 after buying an additional 193,438 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,628,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,592,000 after buying an additional 98,358 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.68. 1,793,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,309,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $192.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

