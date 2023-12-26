General Mills (GIS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently:

12/22/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/21/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,930. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.90 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,713,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,559,000 after acquiring an additional 279,268 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,076,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,986,000 after acquiring an additional 216,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,594,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,334,000 after acquiring an additional 257,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

