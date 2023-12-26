Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,895 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,112 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 84,556 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 110,060.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308,449 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 308,169 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of GOLD stock remained flat at $18.16 during trading on Tuesday. 2,906,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,194,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 605.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

