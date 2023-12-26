Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,088 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 0.7% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after purchasing an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 117.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 585,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,062,000 after purchasing an additional 316,507 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 575,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,587,000 after purchasing an additional 190,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. 354,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,796. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12-month low of $49.40 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

