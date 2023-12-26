Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 42 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 118.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MELI stock traded down $17.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,571.62. 71,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,659. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $815.85 and a 12-month high of $1,660.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.60.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.