Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.10 Million Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,482 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,306. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

