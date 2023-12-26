Alta Capital Management LLC Has $196,000 Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Infosys by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,409,000 after buying an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 138.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,876,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,307 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Infosys by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 294.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,515,000 after buying an additional 4,157,198 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,712,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,977. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Articles

