First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,883 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 4.96% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDSF. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 848.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. 12,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,967. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

