Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Pool worth $8,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of POOL traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.55. The company had a trading volume of 67,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.96. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $295.95 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. Pool had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.82.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

