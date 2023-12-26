FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Stock Position Lowered by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $12,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $278.19. The company had a trading volume of 49,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,457. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.21 and a twelve month high of $281.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

