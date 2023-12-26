Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.25. Bilibili shares last traded at $11.32, with a volume of 879,052 shares.
BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays cut Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.76.
Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $52,090,000. First Beijing Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at about $29,929,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 184.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bilibili by 47.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,650 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.
