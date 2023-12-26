Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Shares Gap Down to $12.54

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.54, but opened at $12.19. Ispire Technology shares last traded at $12.23, with a volume of 22,856 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
