ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Gap Down to $21.44

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.44, but opened at $20.90. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $20.84, with a volume of 1,713,239 shares trading hands.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000.
ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.
