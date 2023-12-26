Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $31.95

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $29.95. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 1,961 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Distribution Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company.

Distribution Solutions Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.69. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 245.77 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $438.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

Featured Stories

