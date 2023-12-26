Alta Capital Management LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 145,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KVUE traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,263,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,841,949. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KVUE

Kenvue Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.