Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Gap Up to $9.63

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.63, but opened at $9.86. Empire State Realty Trust shares last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 103,324 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.65.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Institutional Trading of Empire State Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESRT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $66,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT's flagship Empire State Building – the "World's Most Famous Building" – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor's 2023 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

Featured Articles

