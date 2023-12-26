Alta Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,085 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $11,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,934,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,486,000 after purchasing an additional 85,212 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $939,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Stock Performance

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.11. 234,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,875. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46 and a beta of 1.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total transaction of $26,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,174.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $371,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,525.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,464 shares of company stock worth $12,102,277 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. B. Riley raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

