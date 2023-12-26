United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.89. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 2,863,310 shares.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Down 3.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.69.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 450,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 39,410 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 9,575 shares during the last quarter.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.