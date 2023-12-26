Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Gap Down to $6.30

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.30, but opened at $6.16. Himax Technologies shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 117,766 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.59 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 181,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 467.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Himax Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 48,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

