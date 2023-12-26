Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $31.05

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $30.41. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 697,142 shares trading hands.

BROS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 776.25, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 37,500 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,134,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,120 shares in the company, valued at $33,773,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,288,000 after buying an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after buying an additional 773,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,024,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 49,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 867,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,688,000 after buying an additional 322,160 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

