Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,067,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the previous session’s volume of 1,288,147 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $48.39.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.73.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6623 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 70.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 77.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 72.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 22.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.72% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

