Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,259,774 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 1,525,603 shares.The stock last traded at $20.54 and had previously closed at $19.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Manchester United Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.45 million for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 21.2% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 881,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after purchasing an additional 154,460 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 22.7% in the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 3.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Manchester United by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 271,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Company Profile

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

