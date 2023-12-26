Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Park Lawn Stock Up 3.3 %

Park Lawn stock traded up C$0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$19.60. 110,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,639. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.48. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$15.67 and a 52 week high of C$29.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.87 million, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.67.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$117.91 million. Park Lawn had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.2447507 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$31.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$23.50 to C$20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.89 per share, with a total value of C$31,780.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

