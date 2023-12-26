Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,902,799 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 4,273,280 shares.The stock last traded at $5.47 and had previously closed at $5.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $7.40 to $5.75 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $6.75 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $67.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.56 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 71.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 57,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $257,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,509,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,772.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 19,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $86,715.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 505,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,523.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

