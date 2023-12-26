The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Marketing Alliance Trading Up 2.1 %
Marketing Alliance stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.85. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714. Marketing Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $1.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13.
About Marketing Alliance
