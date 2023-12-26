Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Plaza Retail REIT Stock Performance

PLZ.UN stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.63. 27,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,809. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.77. The firm has a market cap of C$400.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.40 and a 1-year high of C$4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.67, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

