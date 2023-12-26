Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of CIGI stock traded up C$2.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,235. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 262.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of C$115.00 and a twelve month high of C$165.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$140.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$139.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Colliers International Group from C$130.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

