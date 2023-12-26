Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DFN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 312,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,778. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$643.99 million, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.
Dividend 15 Split Company Profile
