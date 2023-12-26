Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Dividend 15 Split Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DFN traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 312,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,778. Dividend 15 Split has a fifty-two week low of C$2.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.18. The firm has a market cap of C$643.99 million, a P/E ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52.

Get Dividend 15 Split alerts:

Dividend 15 Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend 15 Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend 15 Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.