JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 7.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPST opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.