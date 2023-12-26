JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Increased by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 165,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,367 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 7.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

