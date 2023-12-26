Alta Capital Management LLC Has $29.23 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Alta Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,333 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software makes up approximately 2.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $29,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

TTWO traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.70. 174,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.63. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.75. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $97.78 and a one year high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

