Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 3.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Markel Group worth $45,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Markel Group by 99,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $845,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after buying an additional 445,182 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MKL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,462.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,388.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,740. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,407.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,430.45. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,186.56 and a one year high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 76 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,321.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,431.72. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,340.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 21 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,688.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.