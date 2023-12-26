Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $36.82

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.82, but opened at $37.94. Atlanticus shares last traded at $37.94, with a volume of 236 shares.

ATLC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Atlanticus from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $294.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.89 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 231.2% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $681,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 17.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 62.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

