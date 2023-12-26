Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 3,988 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International comprises 2.2% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Restaurant Brands International worth $30,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 117,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 94,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. 219,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,675. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $59.99 and a one year high of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.35 and a 200 day moving average of $71.17.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $107,720.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $89,194.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,385.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,065 shares of company stock worth $3,242,216. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

