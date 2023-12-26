Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,979 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Autodesk comprises 2.7% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $37,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,786,000 after purchasing an additional 610,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,157. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $243.96. The company had a trading volume of 149,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $244.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day moving average is $211.76.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

