Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,055 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.00. The company had a trading volume of 162,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,177. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.