SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Position Raised by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,816 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF comprises 8.7% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $65,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,515,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,662,000 after buying an additional 144,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after buying an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 682,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,850,000 after buying an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,520,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. 85,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,220. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $98.89 and a 12 month high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

